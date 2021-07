It is not a fashionable opinion to hold, but there are those who whisper that public sector workers in the UK do not have it so bad when it comes to pay. While those of such a view would almost certainly agree that NHS workers have had a particularly tough time in the past 18 months, there is also a case that people working in a retail warehouse, supermarket or manufacturing setting have been working in a tough environment for years with even less reward for their efforts. They cannot strike, and are unlikely to garner any public sympathy to do so.