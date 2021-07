We've now heard from all of the big banks, so on this week's Industry Focus: Financials, Matt Fankel and Jason Moser are digging into the results. They're diving into the latest numbers from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Plus, we just learned that Bill Ackman's SPAC deal isn't going to happen, so what does it mean for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) and its shareholders?