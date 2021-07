Disney Cruise Line will resume sailings from Florida on August 9 2021, with the Disney Dream departing from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas. Vaccinations will not be required, but Disney will be requiring pre-trip and embarkation COVID-19 testing. Guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test (paid for at the Guest’s expense) taken between 5 days and 24 hours prior to the sail date ($98.33 per PCR test). Guests are then required to undergo a rapid PCR COVID-19 test ($65) at the terminal prior to boarding. Guests with positive COVID-19 test results, as well as those in their travel party, will be denied boarding.