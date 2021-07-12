Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

It’s Not Just Michigan: All The Places Sidney Powell, Lin Wood And Pro-Trump Attorneys Could Be Punished For ‘Kraken’ Lawsuits

By Alison Durkee
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge in Michigan considered Monday whether far-right attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood and their co-counsel should be sanctioned for their post-election lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in the state—but the Michigan case is just one of several places where the lawyers face professional consequences, including potential disbarment, for bringing their lawsuits.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 31

Forbes

Forbes

254K+
Followers
62K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Lin Wood
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Attorneys#Kraken#Michigan Attorney General#Key Facts#State#The State Bar Of Texas#Powell Wood#The State Bar Of Georgia#Trump#Gop#Dominion Voting Systems#Smartmatic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 31

Community Policy