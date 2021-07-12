It’s Not Just Michigan: All The Places Sidney Powell, Lin Wood And Pro-Trump Attorneys Could Be Punished For ‘Kraken’ Lawsuits
A federal judge in Michigan considered Monday whether far-right attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood and their co-counsel should be sanctioned for their post-election lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in the state—but the Michigan case is just one of several places where the lawyers face professional consequences, including potential disbarment, for bringing their lawsuits.www.forbes.com
Comments / 31