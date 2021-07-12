Made it through — together

When school closed in March of 2020, those of us who work in schools entered an educational landscape that challenged us to our core as educators. The vast majority of us were unprepared at the time to run a school remotely, but we dedicated ourselves to the work of continuously assessing and adjusting plans as we learned, and strove to do better each week. Collectively, the staff at MVRHS rose to this challenge. As the leader of MVRHS, I want the Island to hear some of our stories and accomplishments this pandemic year. I am sure you will be as proud as I am of the way this Island school was able to work together as a community to teach and support our students. Despite the grueling nature of the work this year, the quality of instruction and commitment at MVRHS remains incredibly strong, perhaps stronger than it has been in years. Teachers have new tools and perspectives on their craft, students and teachers are connected in deeper ways, and we all have a renewed understanding of the emotional importance of a physical/in-person school community.