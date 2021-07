The stock price of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) increased by 133.78% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) – a medical device company that produces the UroShield and PainShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices – increased by 133.78% this past week, going from $0.82 as of July 22 morning to $1.91 yesterday. Investors have been responding positively to NanoVibronix announcing it has fulfilled the first order of its next generation pain management device PainShield Plus and expects to recognize revenue for the sale in the third quarter of 2021. PainShield Plus covers 2 times the surface area for pain therapy and is sold at a higher gross margin compared to the original PainShield MD.