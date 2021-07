Your dietary needs won't always be the same. In fact, according to a published work in the National Academic Press titled "Nutrition Concerns for Aging Populations," researchers point out that particular nutrient needs and diet quality are vital for anyone aging. As you age you may become a little less active, your metabolism will slow, your energy will decrease, and there's always the risk of developing diseases. That's why it's important to focus on the quality of your diet as you get older—but what exactly does that mean? What would be considered the best foods to eat every day if you're over 50?