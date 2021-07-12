Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Electro Orange”

When the Air Jodan OG women’s silhouette returned abruptly last year, almost everyone was caught off guard. Out of nowhere, celebrating no special anniversary or occasion, the brand’s first-ever women’s sneaker was welcomed with warmth from the sneaker world when its OG White/Black colorway kicked things off early on, and has since flourished under the next generation’s insatiable craving for sneakers. Sure, COVID delays postponed some drops, and we’ve seen the silhouette sprinkled throughout the past 12 months, but more recently we’ve seen it pick up steam. Following the release of the Olympic-themed “USA” colorway comes something just as engrained into the Jordan Brand’s history, with this Air Jordan Womens OG “Pure Money” pulling out a classic colorway from the archives.
Comments / 0