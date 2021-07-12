Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Electro Orange”

This past week, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has surfaced in a handful of new colorways which will now be adding Green/Yellow to the list. It’s safe to say Jordan Brand has been on a new wave when it comes to their Air Jordan 1 silhouettes. From dropping renditions that mimic Retro colorways left and right, they look to finally be on a path of creating new colorways for fans to enjoy that are fresh and original. This variation sports a White, Green, and Yellow design that would be great for a Seattle Supersonics, Green Bay Packers, or an Oakland A’s fan. With a white leather base across the sides and toes, green leather covers the overlay system and laces while yellow covers the upper ankles. In completion, the white and green is used again on the soles with a white rubber midsole and green rubber outsole rounding up the new upcoming design.