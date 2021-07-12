Cancel
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Visceral, Dominating Game 3

By Colin McGowan
RealGM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-point shooting seems muscular now. When the Warriors won their first title in 2015, the You Can’t Win Shooting Jumpers era expired, though Daryl Morey and assorted numbers dorks had been telling us it was dead for years, and that long-ranging was the future. Looking at the league in 2021, you can’t say they were wrong. In 2010-11, the Magic led the league in three-point attempts with 25.6 per game. That would have put them dead last for the 2020-21 season, in which the Jazz took 43 triples per game. Guards who came into the league about a decade ago as very good shooters—your Kyrie Irvings, your Dame Lillards—have built themselves into prolific and proficient marksman with range out to 30 feet and lots of 19- and 20-year-old prospects already have nascent behind-the-line stepback games, a proclivity for pulling up from a couple strides over halfcourt when the spirit moves them. It’s a little bit concerning if your center can’t spot up from deep. Ben Simmons is seen as a coward because he won’t pull the trigger from back there. The Lakers won the title last year and the only real doubts people expressed in the middle of their run was whether or not they had quite enough shooting. It was LeBron and A.D. against a towering wave of math.

