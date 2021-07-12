Cancel
Carnival Joins Royal Caribbean in Mandating Unvaccinated Insurance

By Bruce Parkinson
cruiseradio.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnival Cruise Line has joined Royal Caribbean in requiring medical insurance for unvaccinated adults departing from Florida ports. Effective July 31, unvaccinated Carnival guests embarking from Sunshine State homeports will need to purchase a minimum of $10,000/person in medical expense coverage and $30,000/person in emergency medical evacuation coverage, without COVID-19 exclusions. The policy must name the unvaccinated passenger as the beneficiary. Children under the age of 12 are excluded from the requirement.

