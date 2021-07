Olympic qualifier Bryce Hoppel has to be honest now: He had no idea how his body would respond during last month’s 800-meter runs at the U.S. track and field trials. Ahead of some of the biggest races of his life, Hoppel — a former University of Kansas runner from Midland, Texas — had gone a few weeks where he hadn’t been able to sprint without pain; in May, he had strained his right quad during workouts in Lawrence, leading to what he called a “stressful and super scary” time.