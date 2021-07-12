Watching Life through the Eyes of an Adopted Child
The lunch buffet at the Hyatt in New Delhi is a grandiose feast of sauces, chutneys, chapati, proteins, and more. In the center of it all is a beckoning treat stand displaying delicate chocolates and perfectly swirled gelato. No doubt my daughters, Priya and Ari, had never seen this much food in their lives. At the orphanage the girls were fed rice and occasionally a hard-boiled egg. Ari, my youngest child, weighed a mere 20 pounds at 3.5 years old having been malnourished most of her childhood.redtri.com
