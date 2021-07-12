Watching Life through the Eyes of an Adopted Child

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Beads for Needs is a non profit organization I started the summer before sixth grade. I am in ninth grade now, so it has been about four years since I founded Beads for Needs. I am truly so excited for my business to continue to grow and succeed in my mission of children helping children. I wanted to start my business because I looked around and saw how fortunate I was to be able to walk in the shower and have shampoo, sleep on a bed, and have shoes to wear. These aspects of our daily lives, like sleeping on a bed, are things we take for granted, so I wanted to help provide those essential needs to children who don’t have them, which led me to the creation of Beads for Needs.