At-home COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to North Carolinians who cannot leave their homes. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging for the new initiative. Caregivers, providers, and individuals with limited mobility can schedule an at-home vaccination by completing an online form or by calling 1-866-303-0026. The announcement comes as state health officials urge anyone 12 and over to get a vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across North Carolina.