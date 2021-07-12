Cancel
Booker T. & MGs Plus Memphis Horns Equals Mar-Keys On 1969’s ‘Damifiknow!’

By Paul Sexton
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mar-Keys entered Stax Records folklore early, as the storied label’s first house band, as well as being the team of A-list players who had a soul and crossover pop smash in 1961 with the instrumental “Last Night.” But the group had to wait from one end of the 1960s to the other for their one and only appearance on Billboard’s R&B album bestsellers, when Damifiknow! entered Best Selling Rhythm & Blues LPs in the issue dated July 12, 1969.

