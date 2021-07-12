Booker T. & MGs Plus Memphis Horns Equals Mar-Keys On 1969’s ‘Damifiknow!’

Following news of the death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill at the age of 72, we look back at the Texas blues-rock legends’ 2004 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For their first performance as Rock Hall inductees, both bearded members of ZZ Top were able to showcase their vocal talents: Gibbons kicked off the set with a blistering rendition of “La Grange” before Hill took centerstage to lead a celebratory version of their 1975 hit single “Tush.” The Texas trio were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Rolling Stones guitarist and fan Keith...