Cloud County, KS

Cloud County baseball Showcase Camp Aug. 10

Salina Post
Salina Post
 17 days ago
CONCORDIA - The fifth annual Cloud County Community College Baseball Fall Showcase Camp will take place on Aug. 10 at Lee Doyen Field in Concordia. Intended for 2022-2024 high school graduates, the event will consist of a timed 60 meter dash, infield play, outfield play, catcher pop times, batting practice, and a live scrimmage. Coaches from around the area are invited to attend the showcase, and all campers will receive a personal evaluation from a Cloud County coach at the conclusion of the showcase. In the event of adverse weather on the day of the showcase, the event will be moved to the Dunning Hamel Baseball Training Facility on the campus of Cloud County Community College.

salinapost.com

