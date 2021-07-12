Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley Ask $25 Million for Pacific Palisades Mansion

Jackie Aina grew up in L.A.’s San Gabriel Valley, which she’s previously described as “kind of a hood and kind of suburban.” But that was her experience growing up in La Puente, a relatively poor community just south of West Covina, where Aina was raised in a three-bedroom, one bathroom house she shared with eight family members. Today, the 33-year-old is now arguably YouTube’s top Black beauty guru, and one of the internet’s top beauty gurus in general — right alongside big names like Jeffree Star, Jaclyn Hill, Nikkie de Jager, James Charles and Tati Westbrook — with millions in the proverbial bank.