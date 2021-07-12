Cancel
Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley Ask $25 Million for Pacific Palisades Mansion

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley appear to have caught a prototypical case of Celebrity Real Estate Fickle. It was only last year the busy-as-beavers Tinseltown power couple dropped a mogul-worthy $22.3 million in a clandestine off-market deal for a then brand-spanking-new Mediterranean villa along one of the more coveted and expensive streets in L.A.’s low-key and hyper-gentrified Pacific Palisades community. Nineteen months later, the now all-but-brand-new mansion has popped back up for sale with a notably profitable $25 million price tag.

