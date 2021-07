Challah for Hunger is a national organization that builds communities of leaders inspired and equipped to take action against hunger. Established on a single campus in 2004, the network has grown to over 75 chapters that engage 10,000 volunteers annually, providing programs and opportunities embedded in our three pillars: community, advocacy and philanthropy. In addition to supporting our chapters, Challah for Hunger supports an ever-expanding alumni network, a growing community program, and partners with national and local organizations to address the issue of campus food insecurity. Learn more about our work.