Empower or require condo boards to fund reserve studies
In his July 4 Outlook essay, “Condo boards aren’t ready to deal with climate change,” Evan McKenzie identified “untrained, unpaid and unsupervised” boards as the implicit cause of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse. Although Mr. McKenzie identified no solutions, by implication the fixes are training, pay and supervision. I disagree. Virginia requires certified experts to perform a replacement reserve study in “common use communities” every five years. This study assesses the condition of structures and equipment that deteriorate. The study estimates remaining useful life and replacement cost.www.washingtonpost.com
