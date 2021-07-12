Empower or require condo boards to fund reserve studies

Who is to blame when the board is out of hand? When buying an industrial loft or condo, your lender will want to see the books to ensure the building owners’ operations are on the up and up. The rules and resources of the community board provide the insight you can use to ensure your condo or loft purchase is going to be a good move. Look carefully at the minutes and interactions residents have with the board members. A Smart building board will hire a professional property management company to handle the day-to-day operations and budgeting of funds for repairs and operations.