China played the feckless SEC

Regarding the June 6 news article “China widens tech crackdown, targets ride-hailing giant Didi”:. You really must give China a lot of credit. First, Didi, the country’s largest ride-hailing service, issued $4.4 billion in stock during an initial public offering just two weeks ago. Less than one week later, after the transaction settled and funds were safely deposited in Chinese banks, the Chinese government ordered Didi’s app removed from Chinese app stores out of concern for the security of customers’ personal information. The new stock suffered billions in losses in one week. Those funds will be added to the Chinese economy — perhaps to their military expansion — and subtracted from ours. China could have pulled the regulatory switch in the days leading up to the issuance, but what’s the fun in that?