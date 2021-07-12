Cancel
China

China played the feckless SEC

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the June 6 news article “China widens tech crackdown, targets ride-hailing giant Didi”:. You really must give China a lot of credit. First, Didi, the country’s largest ride-hailing service, issued $4.4 billion in stock during an initial public offering just two weeks ago. Less than one week later, after the transaction settled and funds were safely deposited in Chinese banks, the Chinese government ordered Didi’s app removed from Chinese app stores out of concern for the security of customers’ personal information. The new stock suffered billions in losses in one week. Those funds will be added to the Chinese economy — perhaps to their military expansion — and subtracted from ours. China could have pulled the regulatory switch in the days leading up to the issuance, but what’s the fun in that?

China
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Chinese stocks listed in US hammered as Beijing tightens grip

Chinese tech stocks listed in the U.S. were pummeled for a third day Tuesday after popular messaging app WeChat temporarily blocked new users from registering. Tencent Holding’s WeChat, which is the only app to have over 1 billion users in China, temporarily suspended new user registration on the mainland until its security technology is updated to conform with "relevant laws and regulations," according to Reuters, citing a company statement.
EconomyCNN

Beijing calls for calm after historic tech stock rout

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese state media is urging investors to stay calm following a brutal stock market sell-off this week that has wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in value. Chinese state-run newspaper Securities Times published a commentary Wednesday acknowledging the "changes in policy for certain industries"...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role

KABUL (Reuters) -China told a visiting Taliban delegation on Wednesday it expected the insurgent group to play an important role in ending Afghanistan’s war and rebuilding the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Nine Taliban representatives met Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese communists are souring on capitalism

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party’s affair with capitalism is souring rapidly. Beijing is forcing the country’s $120 billion private tutoring industry to turn non-profit, an unprecedented move that wiped out billions of dollars in value at a swathe of listed Chinese firms. The latest...
U.K.Telegraph

Britain must lead by example and not play the same game as China

Game set and match to the China Research Group? The speed with which this relatively small group of Conservative MPs, established to promote fresh thinking on how Britain should respond to the rise of China, has managed to shift the debate, thereby forcing the UK Government to change tack, has been remarkable.
Economyspglobal.com

Tighter oversight of China's nonbank payment companies may boost compliance

China's nonbank payment companies face greater regulatory oversight on their initial public offerings and major expansion plans under the country's new rules, although analysts say clearly defined rules will enable better compliance. Payment service providers must notify the People's Bank of China if they plan to go public, launch innovative...
Business101.9 KELO-FM

Didi Global considers going private to placate China – WSJ

(Reuters) -China’s Didi Global is considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since the ride-hailing firm listed in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company has been mulling delisting plans as crackdown in China widens and it has received support from...
New York City, NYWFMZ-TV Online

China Didi

China’s cyber-watchdog has announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company’s New York-traded shares to tumble. The on-site inspection announced Friday comes two weeks after the regulator said it would probe Didi over national security and data security concerns, days after it went public on the New York Stock Exchange. The company earlier was ordered to stop signing up new customers while it overhauled its collection and handling of information about its users. The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China’s booming technology industries and information about its public and economy, which it sees as a sensitive strategic asset.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Among China EV Plays, Li Auto Stock Offers Best Investment Growth Story

After doubling between mid-May and early July, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock has pulled back in recent weeks. But not due to any dramatic changes in the electric vehicle company’s fundamentals or prospects. As seen from its June delivery numbers, the growth story behind this name remains intact. That’s why the dip in LI stock is a China EV opportunity.
ChinaStreetInsider.com

China's regulations against education and tech sectors good for country -Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's recent policy tightening against the tutoring industry and Internet platforms is good for long-term development of the country, and China remains committed to opening up its capital markets, the official Xinhua News Agency said late on Wednesday. The Xinhua commentary followed a brutal sell-off in shares...
POTUSWashington Post

Why ‘Delisting’ Is a Worry in China-U.S. Market Mess: QuickTake

The value of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges has fallen sharply in recent days, as Beijing clamped down on its booming private-education industry shortly after reining in many of its biggest technology companies. Both moves came against a backdrop of rising tensions between China and the U.S. and discussions over whether one government or the other could force so-called delistings. The sudden drop in stock prices opened up another possibility: that some Chinese stocks could be delisted the old-fashioned way, by no longer being worth enough. But there are other pathways that could lead to a departure of some firms from U.S. exchanges. Here is a look at the possibilities and their potential impact.

