DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed
Corn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher at midday; soybeans are 4 to 7 cents higher; wheat is mixed. Corn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher with trade fading from the overnight highs after initial mixed action to start after weekend rains; the nearby forecast is little changed ahead of the WASDE report at 11 a.m. CDT. Outside markets are negative with the dollar stronger and energies weaker. Ethanol margins are likely to remain in the recent range with the choppy corn and energy action.agfax.com
