Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher at midday; soybeans are 4 to 7 cents higher; wheat is mixed. Corn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher with trade fading from the overnight highs after initial mixed action to start after weekend rains; the nearby forecast is little changed ahead of the WASDE report at 11 a.m. CDT. Outside markets are negative with the dollar stronger and energies weaker. Ethanol margins are likely to remain in the recent range with the choppy corn and energy action.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Dtn#Winter Wheat#Dtn Grain#Wheat Mixed#Wasde#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Lackluster Trade Expected

Cash cattle trade just could not muster enough support to move higher. Disappointing cash and higher grain prices kept pressure on futures. Hog futures began the day strong but could not hold the highs as cash trade pointed lower. Packers will not be very aggressive Friday. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Live Cattle Seek Higher Levels

The cash cattle market is anxiously waiting to trade higher, but so far there’s been very little interest seen. Live cattle futures are realizing with consumer demand as robust as it is and with boxes jumping higher throughout the week, the futures might as well trade higher too! This comes with perfect timing for the cash cattle trade as feedlots aspire to see higher prices this week but will need the market’s full support to do so.
Walla Walla, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

2021 wheat harvest yield forecast lowest since 2015

Impact from the drought varies from field to field, slope to slope, and farm to farm. WASHINGTON-The full impact of the 2021 drought is beginning to show as farmers harvest a smaller-than-average wheat crop. "The crop is probably 30% below the average," said Byron Behne, Senior Marketing Manager for Northwest...
Chicago, ILNew Haven Register

Grains lower, livestock lowe.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 2.50 cents at $7.0125 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 8.50 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 15.50 cents at $4.5075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 42 cents at $14.0575 a bushel.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Run Into End of Month Selling

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 4 1/2 cents, November soybeans are down 6 3/4 cents and September KC wheat is down 3 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting lower Friday, in line with markets in Asia and Europe. On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported second-quarter real GDP up a less than expected 1.6%. CNBC.com reported Amazon is trading lower after falling short of revenue expectations. One gauge of inflation, the U.S. employment cost index is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, along with a report on U.S. personal income.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Time to Get Technical in Corn and Soybeans

As we finish the month of July, it is becoming clear that drought remains a serious threat for U.S. corn and soybean crops in much of the northwestern Midwest and there is not much chance for rain in the forecast for the next two weeks. Traditionally, July is a month of falling prices for corn and soybeans as crops develop toward harvest. But in 2021, prices have yet to make new lows as traders wait for more clues about yield.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and uncertainty about pork export demand, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled down 0.100 cent at 106.200 cents per pound while benchmark...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Bullish soybeans in August?

Typically, as the end of July approaches, the price for soybeans is under pressure. In most years, weather is good enough that, if there’s enough projected rain to fill pods, traders and end users tend to stand on the sidelines. The soybean plant is resilient. If timely rains occur, yield potential increases.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy futures sag on end-of-month selling; U.S. weather eyed

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Friday on technical selling and long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and on beneficial rains in portions of the Corn Belt, traders said. Wheat futures ended modestly lower but posted a gain...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Markets Feeling the Dog Days of Summer

Heading into next week’s trade, the cash cattle market hopes to find more support than it did this past week. It was a mixed week for the livestock complex as boxed beef demand should have spurred higher cash cattle trade, but the market didn’t make the full connection. Feeder cattle prices continued to see robust interest from buyers in the countryside, but, technically, the market neglected to find the support it needed. In the lean hog market, a sideways trending pork cutout value didn’t add much gusto the futures market trade.
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Delta Covid pulls dairy prices, trading volume lower

This column was written for the marketing week ending July 23. U.S. dairy farmers are still putting plenty of milk in the tank, but not quite as much as expected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s preliminary June estimate was 18.96 billion pounds, up 2.9 percent from June 2020 and the 13th consecutive month to top the previous year. The 24-state total was 18.1 billion pounds, up 3.2 percent. Revisions added 5 million pounds to the May 50-state estimate, now put at 19.86 billion pounds, up 4.7 percent from a year ago, instead of the originally reported 4.6 percent.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Crickets in Quiet Trade

The cash cattle market has yet to see a bid renewed and it’s looking like this week’s trade is essentially done with. The livestock complex is trading about as excitingly as it would on a day before a long three-day weekend. Traders are mostly absent from the market and packers haven’t even bothered to renew one single bid in the cash cattle market. At this point, it’s looking like Friday’s trade won’t amount to much other than a weaker close throughout the futures complex.
AgricultureNew Haven Register

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. advanced 16.50 cents at $7.0525 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 8.75 cents at $5.58 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 2.50 cents at $4.6375 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $14.3425 a bushel. Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Spring Wheat Leads Markets Higher, Tour Continues

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 1 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 6 3/4 cents and September KC wheat is up 8 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher, in line with higher prices for Asia and European markets. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting and kept the federal funds rate target near zero, as expected and will maintain its current level of purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.
Agriculturefarmers-exchange.net

Corn, Soybean Condition Improves

The following is from the Michigan Field Office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending July 25. Adequate rainfall events occurred across a majority of the state as growing conditions improved. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Drought conditions decreased in most areas due to continued...
Agriculturehngnews.com

Corn crop four days ahead of 2020

Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Potash Climb Continues, UAN Down Slightly

Retail fertilizer prices appear to be moving in two different directions the third week of July 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. For the first time since the third week of January 2021, or six full months ago, some retail fertilizer prices were actually lower than the previous month.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Corrects, Remains Over 90 Cents

After spending much of Thursday’s session trading negative, the cotton market still managed to close above the psychologically important 90-cent level. Wednesday, we reported that the market did make a new contract high of 91.00 cents, but today, amid poor exports-sales and month’s end squaring, some traders booked profits. Thus, a small corrective close occurred. Still, the trend of the market remains relentlessly bullish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy