Here's When BTS Thinks 'Permission to Dance' Will Hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

For seven straight weeks the #1 song in America is “Butter” by BTS. The Korean boy band has helped to make K-Pop one of the biggest genres in the USA, and they have amassed a huge fanbase. If you’re not part of the “BTS Army,” you’ve likely heard their music before. Last year the song Dynamite hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was played in commercials. This year, Butter has been the most popular song for over a month. It should be all over the place, right?