Here's When BTS Thinks 'Permission to Dance' Will Hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS unwrapped their "Butter" CD single in a sweet new video while predicting the fate of "Permission to Dance," the new song included as part of the CD. Their official YouTube channel BangtanTV posted a video Sunday of the K-pop septet unboxing the two sweet flavors of the CD packaging, which comes in "Peaches" and "Cream." How does a single titled "Butter," which is currently spending its seventh week at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, also come in "Peaches" and "Cream" flavors? Let V explain.

www.billboard.com

