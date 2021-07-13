Here's When BTS Thinks 'Permission to Dance' Will Hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100
BTS unwrapped their "Butter" CD single in a sweet new video while predicting the fate of "Permission to Dance," the new song included as part of the CD. Their official YouTube channel BangtanTV posted a video Sunday of the K-pop septet unboxing the two sweet flavors of the CD packaging, which comes in "Peaches" and "Cream." How does a single titled "Butter," which is currently spending its seventh week at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, also come in "Peaches" and "Cream" flavors? Let V explain.www.billboard.com
