Bottom line on NIL issue? Players are about to share NCAA’s bounty

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 16 days ago
Ole Miss players warmup before their game Alabama in Oxford Saturday, September 15, 2018. Credit: Eric J. Shelton, Mississippi Today/ Report for America

First thing first: This is not going to be the definitive essay on the name, image and likeness issue facing the big business of college athletics these days. It doesn’t claim to be.

That essay does not yet exist. There are too many unknowns, too much still to be decided.

The only thing we know is this: College athletes are about to get paid — and not under the table. We have long been headed in this direction. And now we are here.

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Wisconsin’s entire offensive line signed a NIL deal with Mission BBQ

The Badgers O-Line is about to get that sweet, sweet Name, Image, and Likeness money with this smokin’ deal with Mission BBQ. The fact that collegiate athletes can make money off of NIL is one of the biggest game changers since NCAA v. Board of Regents. Now that student-athletes are able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, it opens the door for some pretty dope deals.
EconomySFGate

Clearcover Sponsors NCAA Athletes Who Share Brand's Inspired Underdog Spirit

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Today, Clearcover, the smarter car insurance choice, announced it will be sponsoring NCAA athletes for the 2021-22 school year. Clearcover is the first auto insurance company to support individual student-athletes in the NIL era, pledging $10,000-per-player in this first of its kind endorsement deal. The...
Savannah, GAThe Post and Courier

The Citadel's Javonte Middleton cashing in on NCAA's NIL rules

The Citadel football player Javonte Middleton recommends The Uniform Source. "Tell them I sent you so you don’t miss out on the exclusive BUY FOUR UNIFORM SETS GET ONE FREE promotion going on right now!" the senior cornerback posted on Twitter on July 15. Middleton's endorsement is apparently the first...
College Sportsmillington-news.com

THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- Name, Image & Like The Pros: With the rules of reward changed in the NCAA, posting my top 10 questions about the NIL

The outlook of “amateur” sports changed forever July 1 with the passing of the of a law that will allow college athletes to benefit from their names, images and likenesses. The historic decision was a combination of current athletes, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, state legislators and members of Congress....
College Sportsallfans.co

Titans’ Khari Blasingame worried about NCAA athletes and NIL

Ever since the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to make money off of their name, image and likeness, young men and women in college have begun cashing in. The NCAA’s decision, which came down on June 30, happened just one day before laws were set to go into effect in several states that would allow athletes to make money, per ESPN’s Dan Murphy.
Dubuque, IAKCRG.com

Dubuque athletic brand signs first college athlete as NCAA’s NIL rules change

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brands and businesses in eastern Iowa have already started benefiting from the name, image, and likeness of college athletes. This summer, the NCAA changed its rules, allowing college athletes to legally make money off the field and court. Zoarc Athletics is a brand originated in Dubuque with the mission of promoting fitness, health, and athletic performance.
Conway, ARGuard Online

Conway CVB becomes first public entity to enter NCAA NIL agreements

Conway — Today the Conway Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced plans to sign 30 student athletes from the University of Central Arkansas to “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) agreements. The student athletes will be trained as “ambassadors and brand representatives” touting the Arkansas city’s quality of place and visitor amenities. The agreement between individual athletes and a public entity represents the first of its kind in the country. “Conway is a growing college town with great restaurants and parks. We have a lot to offer students, visitors, and young professionals,” said Rachel Shaw, Executive Director of the Conway Convention & Visitors Bureau. “No one is in a better position to explain what it’s like to move here and thrive than this group.”
College Sportsmyq105.com

Will the NCAA Care About Esports Now?

The NCAA approved a temporary policy to allow college athletes in all three divisions to get paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The barebones idea is that the interim policy allows student-athletes to engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where their school is located, with the extension of students who attend states with no NIL laws to also be able to engage in this activity without violating NCAA rules related to NIL. Will this lead to the NCAA putting interest into Esports?
College SportsInnovate Long Island

Pros (and cons) rise as NCAA athletes win NIL rights

While working remotely, the thing I miss most from the office is our spirited discussions – favorite movies, celebrity gossip and, of course, the hilariously subjective debate of ranking athletes. Some days it’s Jordan vs Lebron (Jordan). Other days it’s whether Eli is a Hall of Famer (doubtlessly). When our...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sooners QB Spencer Rattler rocks NCAA values with massive NIL masterpiece

The NCAA instituted the NIL policy in July, finally allowing players to benefit from name, image, and likeness purposes. Immediately we saw players left and right inking deals and making the most of it. On Friday, Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler is making history with the first public autograph signing.
College Sportsallfans.co

UF educating football players on NIL rules

It’s simultaneously an exciting and dangerous time to be a major college football player. Starting July 1, college athletes were allowed to make money off of their names, images and likenesses, with some restrictions put in place by the Florida Legislature. And UF’s football players wasted no time benefiting from...
College Sportschatsports.com

ACC player admits NIL can be troublesome

CHARLOTTE — There was not much news coming out of Day 1 of the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin in Uptown Charlotte, but Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison did make things a little interesting. During an interview with 105.5 The Roar on Wednesday, Addison indicated there could be some...
College SportsTimes-Herald

Bonnies begin to benefit from new NCAA 'NIL' rules

OLEAN — The clock struck noon on an otherwise uneventful Thursday, July 1. And just like that, priorities and perspectives began to shift dramatically, for thousands of collegiate athletes across the country, for their athletic departments, which now have the added task of trying to make sense of it all ...

