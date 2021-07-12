Bottom line on NIL issue? Players are about to share NCAA’s bounty
First thing first: This is not going to be the definitive essay on the name, image and likeness issue facing the big business of college athletics these days. It doesn’t claim to be.
That essay does not yet exist. There are too many unknowns, too much still to be decided.
The only thing we know is this: College athletes are about to get paid — and not under the table. We have long been headed in this direction. And now we are here.
