In the aftermath of Riot Games discovering Team Besties violating the rules of the Valorant Champions Tour, they have banned six members and managers until Dec. 2022. Team Besties was found violating Riot Games' rules on ringing, or someone playing under another person's account. According to Riot Games, Team Besties did this to gain an unfair competitive advantage, and once confronted by Riot Games, Team Besties did not cooperate with their investigation.