WASDE Wheat: Lower Domestic Supplies Offset Lower Usage

By From USDA
 16 days ago

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for reduced supplies, lower domestic use and exports, and decreased ending stocks. Supplies are lowered on reduced wheat production and beginning stocks. All wheat production is lowered 152 million bushels to 1,746 million. The all wheat yield is 45.8 bushels per acre, down 4.9 bushels from last month.

#Winter Wheat#Drought#European Union#Russia#Nass Grain Stocks#Eu
