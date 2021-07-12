Proposed law bearing fallen Scranton officer's name would add penalties for running from arrest

Six years after Scranton Patrolman John Wilding died chasing after robbery suspects, lawmakers are again set to consider a bill to make such a flight a felony. Called “Officer John Wilding’s Law,” the bill, introduced by state Sens. Marty Flynn and John Yudichak, would make it a felony should someone get hurt or die during a foot pursuit with police, according to a joint statement from the two lawmakers Monday, the anniversary of Wilding’s death. Otherwise, the proposed violation — evading arrest or detention on foot — would be graded as a misdemeanor if a person “knowingly and intentionally flees on foot from a public servant attempting to lawfully arrest or detain that person,” according to the bill.