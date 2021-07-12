Clarke Museum and Timber Heritage Association Talk Trains on July 14th

The Clarke Museum is proud to host a presentation by Timber Heritage Association Board Member Josh Buck exploring the history of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad (NWP) in Humboldt County. Josh has walked most of the length of the NWP from Willits to Eureka and has a lot to share about the history of the railroad and its continued relevance today. Josh’s presentation will use the newly restored Lentell Map as a backdrop, and will feature a number of rarely seen historic images, interesting stories, and more. The program will be at 1 pm on July 14.