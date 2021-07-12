Texas Democrats to flee state for DC in rebuke of voting restrictions bills

(Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(AUSTIN, Texas) Texas Democrats from the state legislature plan to flee the state to stop Republican lawmakers from advancing election restriction bills and more, traveling to Washington D.C. to prevent a necessary quorum.

CBS News reports the tactic would allow Democratic lawmakers to avoid a special legislative session that GOP Gov. Greg Abbott requested to push bills on election integrity, bail reform, border security, social media censorship, transgender sports and critical race theory.

The political move follows a similar decision Oklahoma Democratic lawmakers used in 2003 to block a redistricting bill. Democrats fled that state, preventing authorities from forcing them to vote.

Texas Republicans introduced the two election restrictions bills last week, that Democrats were able to successfully block in May. These bills were supposed to receive floor votes this week.

As of June 21, The Brennan Center for Justice reports 17 states have enacted 28 new voting restrictions laws.