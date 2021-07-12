Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Democrats to flee state for DC in rebuke of voting restrictions bills

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXz09_0auicaZf00
(Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(AUSTIN, Texas) Texas Democrats from the state legislature plan to flee the state to stop Republican lawmakers from advancing election restriction bills and more, traveling to Washington D.C. to prevent a necessary quorum.

CBS News reports the tactic would allow Democratic lawmakers to avoid a special legislative session that GOP Gov. Greg Abbott requested to push bills on election integrity, bail reform, border security, social media censorship, transgender sports and critical race theory. 

The political move follows a similar decision Oklahoma Democratic lawmakers used in 2003 to block a redistricting bill. Democrats fled that state, preventing authorities from forcing them to vote.

Texas Republicans introduced the two election restrictions bills last week, that Democrats were able to successfully block in May. These bills were supposed to receive floor votes this week. 

As of June 21, The Brennan Center for Justice reports 17 states have enacted 28 new voting restrictions laws.

Comments / 0

Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
405
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Bills#Cbs News#Democratic#Gop#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Texas Statefoxwilmington.com

Texas Democrat criticized over tweet praising her own bravery for fleeing to DC

Another day, another Texas state representative was accused of trying to use self-sacrifice for political gain. State Rep. Michelle Beckley, a Democrat, joined over 50 of her colleagues earlier this month to flee Texas to deny a quorum on GOP voting bills. She took to Twitter Tuesday night to appeal for support as she tries to unseat a Texas Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Texas Statefox7austin.com

Donations pour in for Texas Democrats breaking quorum to kill GOP voting bills

Donations are pouring in for the Democrats who are in D.C. to evade arrest that would force a vote in Texas on proposed new voting laws. The standoff hit day four on Thursday, with Democrats vowing not to leave until the special session Gov. Greg Abbott called to pass a controversial GOP voting bill and other red meat items for Republicans expires.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Republicans, Governor respond to Democrats leaving

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, Democrats left Austin for Washington D.C. in order to block a voter restriction bill from getting any further. Gov. Abbott said he will continue to call special sessions, as he has the power if legislation keeps getting stalled, according to CBS Austin.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Rep. Celia Israel: Fleeing Texas delays plan to marry on House floor this week

Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, had different plans for her time on the House floor this week. Israel was set to get married to her partner of 26 years, Celinda Garza, on the House floor Thursday. However, those wedding plans evaporated Monday after House Democrats fled the state to break quorum and put a stop to Republican-led efforts to change voting laws.
Texas Stateaudacy.com

Texas Democrats: Its about the "Big Lie"

Austin (1080 KRLD) - Texas Democrats spoke out against the Republican-backed elections bill Friday in Austin, accusing it of being based on a "big lie". According to North Texas state senator Royce West, the lie is that the 2020 election was stolen. "You know its a damn lie." he says.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Republicans are accusing Democrats of dodging a key Jan. 6 question. Congress already held hearings to answer it

House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), have frequently suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her fellow Democrats are dodging the question of why the Capitol Police force was unprepared for the Jan. 6 riot as they try to get to the bottom of the events of that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy