Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

At least 44 killed, 67 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

By Ahmed Rasheed Maher Al-saih
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 12 (Reuters) - At least 44 people were killed and over 67 injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, health officials and police said on Monday.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building in search of more bodies, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held urgent meetings with senior ministers and ordered the suspension and arrest of health and civil defense managers in Nassiriya, his office said in a statement.

The manager of the hospital was also suspended and ordered to be arrested, the statement added.

Already decimated by war and sanctions, Iraq's healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected more than 1.4 million.

"Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke," a Reuters reporter at the site of the fire said.

Health officials at Nassiriya said search operations at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, but thick smoke was making it difficult to enter some of the burnt wards.

"Raging fires have trapped many patients inside the coronavirus ward and rescue teams are struggling to reach them," a health worker told Reuters before entering the burning building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bubJu_0auicWzd00
People react next to the body of a victim outside al-Hussain coronavirus hospital after a fire, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside the hospital's COVID-19 wards was the likely cause of the fire, a policeman at the scene of the fire said.

"I heard a big explosion inside the coronavirus wards and then fire had erupted very quickly," said Ali Muhsin, a hospital guard who was helping carrying wounded patients away from fires.

In April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people and injured 110 others. read more

Health sources said earlier the death toll from Monday's fire could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.

Angry relatives gathered in front of the hospital and clashed with police, setting fire to two police vehicles, a Reuters witness said.

Weary of political violence, Iraqis also suffer frequent accidents due to under-investment, corruption and wrecked infrastructure. During the coronavirus crisis, hospitals have struggled with an influx of patients and short supplies.

"Corrupt officials must be held accountable for the fire and killing innocent patients. Where is my father's body," said one young man as he searched among charred bodies wrapped in blankets in the hospital's yard.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baghdad#Hussain#Nassiriya#Nassiriya#Iraqis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldKULR8

'I numb myself': Hospital fire deepens Iraq's COVID crisis

BAGHDAD (AP) — No beds, medicines running low and hospital wards prone to fire — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit this week. Infections in...
Advocacyprimenewsghana.com

Iraq hospital fire: Protests as Covid ward blaze kills more than 60

More than 60 people have died after a fire in a coronavirus isolation ward at a hospital in the Iraqi city of Nasiriya. Much of Iraq's health care system is in poor condition after years of conflict and angry relatives of the victims have been protesting outside the facility. The...
AccidentsThe Independent

Fire rages at Iraq Covid hospital in devastating footage

A devastating fire tore through a coronavirus ward of an Iraq hospital on Monday night, killing 92 people and leaving over 100 more injured. Footage from outside the Al-Hussein hospital in the city of Nasiriyah shows firefighters battling the flames amid scenes of panic. It is believed the fire was...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Iraq market blast kills at least 21, wounds 33: medical source

The bomb blast happened at the Woheilat Market in Sadr City. At least 21 people have been killed and 33 wounded. A locally-made improvised explosive device was used in the attack. At least 21 people were killed and 33 wounded Monday in a bomb blast in a busy market in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Risk of 'catastrophic' coronavirus surge in Middle East - WHO

CAIRO (Reuters) - A surge of coronavirus cases in several Middle Eastern countries could have dire consequences, aggravated by the spread of the Delta variant and low vaccine availability, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. After a decline in cases and deaths in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region for eight weeks, the agency said there had been significant increases in cases in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Tunisia, with sharp rises expected in Lebanon and Morocco. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Jordan expresses solidarity with Iraq after hospital fire

Jul. 14—AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday extended his condolences to the Iraqi people and government over the death and injury of dozens of people at Al Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in the Iraqi Dhi Qar Governorate. In a phone call with Iraqi Foreign...
World101.9 KELO-FM

Algeria reimposes restrictions on gatherings to stem coronavirus cases

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria will reimpose restrictions on gatherings from Monday to cope with a rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus that has led to an increase in the number of patients, the prime minister’s office said. The measures, which will apply to 35 out...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Deadly drug-resistant superbug spreading in US

Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...
Surfside, FLsandiegouniontribune.com

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now been confirmed...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Pakistan bus blast kills 13 including Chinese; Beijing blames bomb

PESHAWAR, Pakistan/BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure. Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the...
PoliticsBBC

German lawyers wrangle over pensioner's WW2 tank in basement

Lawyers in Germany are wrangling over how to deal with a pensioner who stored a World War Two tank, anti-aircraft gun and torpedo in his basement. The items were removed from a house in the northern town of Heikendorf in 2015 with the help of the army. Prosecutors and defence...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Search ends in Chinese hotel collapse that killed 17 people

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled from from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. One of those freed was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Comments / 3

Community Policy