Eichel's future with Sabres, 2021 Draft covered on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Golden Knights goalie decision, Tarasenko's value in potential trade among other topics discussed. Jack Eichel's future with the Buffalo Sabres, the Vegas Golden Knights possibly deciding between goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner, Vladimir Tarasenko's value if the St. Louis Blues decide to trade him, and the 2021 NHL Draft were among the topics discussed on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.www.nhl.com
Comments / 0