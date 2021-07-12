Cancel
POTUS

Mary Trump blasts Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson for their billionaires' space race

The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
  • Mary L Trump called three of the richest men “narcissistic a**holes.”
  • Trump asserts that there are problems on Earth the three men could be solving instead of competing which one would travel to the edge of space.
  • Virgin Galactic successfully reached the edge of space on Sunday with Elon Musk giving Sir Richard Branson his blessings.

Billionaires Sir Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are “narcissistic a**holes” according to a niece of a former U.S. president.

Mary L Trump, the estranged niece of former President Trump, someone who knows the billionaire lifestyle, called out the richest men for, in her opinion, being selfish, according to The List.

America is changing faster than ever!

In response to all three men having ambitions to travel into space, Trump asserts that there are problems on Earth the three men could be solving instead.

"How's this headline: Branson, Musk, and Bezos who could tackle child hunger, climate change, racial injustice, health care, the rise of fascism etc and still be richer than 99.9999% of us choose to be narcissistic a**holes and shoot their money into space. That[‘s] about right?" Trump tweeted.

As Changing America previously reported, Branson and his flight crew – consisting of Virgin Galactic employees Beth Moses, Colin Bennett, Sirisha Bandla and pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci – reportedly boarded the SpaceShip Two, which was attached to a mothership. The WhiteNight Two mothership climbed around 9.5 miles before the winged SpaceShip Two detached and rocketed off. The crew spent nearly 5 minutes afloat in the ship’s cabin, viewing the Earth for an additional 50 miles.

Musk visited his fellow billionaire and space-tech enthusiast the night before his historic trip to space Sunday morning to wish his competitor good luck.

Trump has published a book called “Too Much and Never Enough” that presents itself a tell all criticizing her family for being “malignantly dysfunctional” and “how my family created the world’s most dangerous man,” an interview she had with Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos explained.

She aligns herself with Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community.

