VCS names assistant principal for Early Childhood School
The Victor Central School District Board of Education recently appointed Laura Reynolds as assistant principal of Victor Early Childhood School. Reynolds replaces Melissa Goho, who left to become principal at Dansville Primary School. She comes to VECS from Penfield Central School District, where she spent the past 16 years as an elementary special education teacher and the past year completing an administrative internship at Harris Hill Elementary School.www.mpnnow.com
