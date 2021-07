After adding size and toughness to their bottom-six forwards last week, the New York Rangers are poised to do the same to their blue line. They're expected to sign left-handed defenseman Patrik Nemeth when unrestricted free agency opens Wednesday, with a person familiar with the situation telling the USA TODAY Network on Monday that the deal will be worth around $2.5 million per season. The New York Post reported it will be for either two or three years.