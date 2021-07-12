Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayward, CA

Man steals truck with puppies inside, flips vehicle after chase, Hayward police say

By Michelle Robertson
SFGate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men meet in South Hayward. One is selling golden retriever puppies, which he advertises online, and the other says he wants to buy one. Instead, the latter man allegedly points a gun at the former, steals the truck with the puppies inside and triggers a police chase that ends with the truck flipping over on the freeway, Hayward police said. The suspect reportedly ran, but the cops reprimanded him, according to a press release.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Flipping#Puppies#Chase#Hayward Pd Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...

Comments / 3

Community Policy