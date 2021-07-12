Cancel
LeBron James Expresses Desire To Finish Career With Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile James has previously expressed a desire in playing with his son Bronny James if he makes it to the NBA, it appears that will have to be on the Lakers if it's going to happen. During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, James stated that he wants to finish out his career with the Lakers, H/T Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports: "I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," James said. However many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven.

