SDPB's In the Moment has spent the month of July spotlighting what we called "Summer School." And we've talked a lot about Critical Race Theory in that context. We also talked about the regular revision of statewide Social Studies standards. And we explored some really tough elements of our history. Manifest Destiny. Government Boarding schools. The politics of patriotism and education. We also got to know people who are sharing the story of our history with students and with visitors from around the world.