High school football: Raleek Brown, Emmanuel Henderson lead list of top 10 running backs entering 2021 season

By Zack Poff
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the list of the top 10 high school running backs heading into the 2021 season is any indication, universities in Oklahoma look to be on the upswing. Three of the 10 are headed to the Sooner State as Raleek Brown and Gavin Sawchuk are pledged to the University of Oklahoma while Braylin Presley will stay in state and play for the Cowboys.

