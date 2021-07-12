Cancel
CobbleStone Software Receives the Highest Score Possible in Mobile Support Criterion in Report by Independent Research Firm

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, received the highest score possible in the Mobile Support criterion within Forrester Research, Inc.’s report: The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021. CobbleStone® believes that its receival of Forrester’s rating of 5...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computersmartechseries.com

InterSystems Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multimodel Data Platforms Evaluation

InterSystems IRIS® data platform receives highest possible score in the criteria of performance, analytics/search, and transactions. InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced that Forrester has recognized the InterSystems IRIS® data platform as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q3 2021.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Best mobile app development software of 2021

The best mobile app development software makes it simple and easy to develop native, hybrid, and web apps for your business. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is important because while mobile apps may have been traditionally associated with information and gaming, business apps are...
Businessaithority.com

NICE Receives Highest Scores Across All Four Use Cases in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WEM

NICE announced that it has received the highest scores in each of the four use cases among vendors evaluated in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management research report. The company scored more than 4.2 out of 5 in all four use cases, including Information Access (4.24/5), Process Efficiency (4.22/5), Customer Intelligence (4.28/5), and Intelligent Dialogue (4.23/5).
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track "Marketing Automation Software" Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Automation Software will grow at a CAGR of 9.82% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Marketing Automation Software requirements.
Businessmartechseries.com

Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Data Intelligence Company Recognized for Excelling in Stewardship, Policy, and Overall Governance Management. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NetBase Quid Named A Leader In AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms Report By Independent Research Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid , a global leader in consumer and market intelligence, today announced it was named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021 report. NetBase Quid received the highest possible scores in six out of ten criteria including Data sources, Data onboarding, Analytics and reporting, UX and actionability, Product vision, and Market approach, more than any other vendor in the report.
Software360dx.com

Congenica Receives CE Mark for Clinical Decision Support Software

NEW YORK – Congenica said Wednesday that it has obtained CE-IVD marking for its genomic data analysis and clinical decision support technology. The Cambridge, UK-based company makes a modular and scalable data analytics tool for annotating and clinically interpreting genomic sequence data to support clinical decision-making. The CE designation allows Congenica to apply its software to clinical diagnosis of rare hereditary disorders.
Technologymartechseries.com

Brandcast included in New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions for B2B, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

Brandcast cited in Interactive Content Studio Functionality Segment for B2B customer-facing teams. Brandcast—the first no-code digital customer experience platform—announced that they’ve been included in Forrester’s recent report: New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions For B2B, Q3 2021. Brandcast is cited in the Interactive Content Studio functionality segment of this new report.
Businessthefastmode.com

Ookla Acquires Mobile Network Testing Firm Solutelia

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence, testing platforms and related technologies, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Solutelia and its flagship WINd software suite. Ookla’s enterprise products give mobile network operators unparalleled competitive insights into the consumer experience on networks all over the world, while Solutelia’s WINd platform evolves...
SoftwareMiddletown Press

Best Social Media Management - Enterprise Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Social Media Management Enterprise Data Quadrant Awards, naming two vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
SoftwarePosted by
AFP

Uber buys trucking software firm for $2.25 bn

Uber on Thursday announced a $2.25 billion deal to beef up its freight unit with the acquisition of a firm specializing in logistics management software. Combining Texas-based Transplace with Uber Freight will create a huge, comprehensive transportation and logistics network, the companies said in a joint release. "The acquisition will combine the world's premier shipper network platform with one of the industry's most innovative supply platforms," said Transplace chief executive Frank McGuigan. "Our expectation is that shippers will see greater efficiency and transparency and carriers will benefit from the scale to drive improved operating ratios."
Businessnojitter.com

Uniphore Acquires Jacada for Contact Center Automation

Conversational AI vendor Uniphore today announced the acquisition of Jacada, a well-established process optimization company for contact centers that has recently ventured into the area of low code/no code for contact center automation. It did not disclose financial terms or other details, other than to say that Jacada’s team, intellectual property, and products will become part of Uniphore after close.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Prisma SD-WAN Integrates With ServiceNow to Simplify Operations

Businesses are rapidly moving towards a cloud-delivered branch model for their IT operations to deliver improved user experience and greater productivity. Traditional WAN architecture requires manual deployment of new branch services that is tedious and expensive, especially when adding third-party entities to their branches. As a result, businesses are forced to continue with a manual IT workflow for their incident management, resulting in operational complexity that significantly impacts productivity and customer satisfaction. To solve this challenge, Palo Alto Networks is now seamlessly integrating Prisma SD-WAN and ServiceNow to simplify operations for businesses.
Technologynojitter.com

RingCentral, Bandwidth Forge BYOC Partnership

RingCentral and Bandwidth today announced Duet for RingCentral, an offering that allows RingCentral to decouple calling (UC and contact center), meetings, and messaging services from its carrier services. The new Duet service is an expansion of a decades-old partnership between these providers. RingCentral offers its services in a variety of...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Neustar UltraBot Protect provides more visibility into application layer traffic

Neustar introduced UltraBot Protect to provide users with more visibility into, and control over, their application layer traffic. Neustar UltraBot Protect delivers enhanced capabilities that allow users to examine traffic patterns to determine risk, easily set rules, and block nefarious web application traffic, all through an intuitive, dynamic and comprehensive user interface or Neustar’s extensible API, both of which deliver actionable data and insights to better manage incoming traffic.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Catalog Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Catalog Management System Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Catalog Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Magewell Introduces Centralized Encoder, Decoder and Stream Management Software

Free Magewell Cloud software provides unified configuration and control of multiple hardware devices plus SRT gateway and streaming protocol conversion features. Video interface and IP workflow innovator Magewell announced its new Magewell Cloud multi-device management software. Available free of charge for installation on an on-premises server or cloud hosting platform, the Magewell Cloud software provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders plus powerful stream management features including protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality.
Small Businessthegramblinite.com

Online Support Platform Eases Pains of Independent Workers

Today's independent workers are not only becoming a driving force in the American workforce, they are also busy people, often juggling multiple clients in multiple time zones across a multitude of media platforms. And with comes the operational pains of being a business owner. According to a recent 2021 survey of more than 200 freelancers by Indy - the all-inclusive, online platform for independent business owners, approximately one-quarter of respondents spend 10 or more hours a month on essential work tasks unrelated to their actual business and/or paid projects. These administrative tasks including invoicing, billing, dealing with contracts, expenses and organizing workflow often impede the ongoing management and potential for growth needed to succeed in today's competitive, decentralized marketplace.

