CobbleStone Software Receives the Highest Score Possible in Mobile Support Criterion in Report by Independent Research Firm

Uber on Thursday announced a $2.25 billion deal to beef up its freight unit with the acquisition of a firm specializing in logistics management software. Combining Texas-based Transplace with Uber Freight will create a huge, comprehensive transportation and logistics network, the companies said in a joint release. "The acquisition will combine the world's premier shipper network platform with one of the industry's most innovative supply platforms," said Transplace chief executive Frank McGuigan. "Our expectation is that shippers will see greater efficiency and transparency and carriers will benefit from the scale to drive improved operating ratios."