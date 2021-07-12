Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta COVID-19 variant dubbed most dominant in New Jersey, new report shows

Posted by 
New Jersey News Flash
New Jersey News Flash
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpEta_0auiaV2U00
(Javier Torres/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(TRENTON, N.J.) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the COVID-19 delta variant is currently the dominant strain across the state, according to PIX 11.

State officials recently published a new report on COVID-19 variants, which shows that delta represents nearly 41% of all variants being spread in New Jersey, Assistant Commissioner of the Division of Epidemiology Dr. Tina Tan added.

Tan also said that viral variants vary as time passes and that the original strain from when the pandemic first began is now practically unnoticeable.

Murphy continued to push for New Jerseyans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not done so.

“Our COVID numbers continue to be driven by the unvaccinated. The vaccines are widely available and free,” Murphy said. “We urge you to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke on the potential risk of death associated with the delta variant and the danger it poses to areas in the nation with low vaccination rates.

“So I’m concerned as [the delta] variant becomes more dominant. Those areas, those select areas of the country that have a very low level of vaccination, like 30% or so, you’re going to start seeing many surges that are localized to certain regions. And as I said, you don’t want to see two separate Americas, one that’s vaccinated and protected, and yet another that’s un-vaccinated and very much at risk,” Fauci said Friday on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

Comments / 19

New Jersey News Flash

New Jersey News Flash

3K+
Followers
271
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest breaking news from around the Garden State.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#State#New Jerseyans#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in New Jersey

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Public Healththelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Investigating “Breakthrough” Covid-19 Cases

The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a number of Covid-19 infections in people who have been fully vaccinated, Governor Murphy announced Monday. Of the 4.4 million New Jerseyans who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Health Department has recorded 39 positive Covid-19 tests among them. That would still mean the vaccines are 99.9993% effective.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Delta Variant COVID-19 cases show slight increase in Michigan

COVID-19 case numbers related to the Delta Variant in Michigan are lower than many states, but in recent days the numbers are starting to tick up. At the five Henry Ford Hospitals in metro Detroit there are a combined 28 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. “This is much better than...

Comments / 19

Community Policy