Delta COVID-19 variant dubbed most dominant in New Jersey, new report shows

(Javier Torres/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(TRENTON, N.J.) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the COVID-19 delta variant is currently the dominant strain across the state, according to PIX 11.

State officials recently published a new report on COVID-19 variants, which shows that delta represents nearly 41% of all variants being spread in New Jersey, Assistant Commissioner of the Division of Epidemiology Dr. Tina Tan added.

Tan also said that viral variants vary as time passes and that the original strain from when the pandemic first began is now practically unnoticeable.

Murphy continued to push for New Jerseyans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not done so.

“Our COVID numbers continue to be driven by the unvaccinated. The vaccines are widely available and free,” Murphy said. “We urge you to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke on the potential risk of death associated with the delta variant and the danger it poses to areas in the nation with low vaccination rates.

“So I’m concerned as [the delta] variant becomes more dominant. Those areas, those select areas of the country that have a very low level of vaccination, like 30% or so, you’re going to start seeing many surges that are localized to certain regions. And as I said, you don’t want to see two separate Americas, one that’s vaccinated and protected, and yet another that’s un-vaccinated and very much at risk,” Fauci said Friday on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”