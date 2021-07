A front over the Susquehanna Valley could bring a showers overnight, but there's a much high chance of storms ahead of another cool front for Thursday afternoon. By some forecast measurements, Thursday is prime for severe storms. The key to whether we get the storms and how severe they get is some morning cloud cover. If the clouds break and allow more sun, the storms could produce damaging winds and there's even a slight chance of a tornado. Thus we've made Thursday an ALERT DAY. Once the front move through, we'll clear out and turn less humid into the weekend. A few more storms may arrive Sunday afternoon, followed by more comfortable weather for the beginning of next week. We don't see any heat or high humidity with a northwest flow for most of the first week of August.