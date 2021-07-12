Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Capitol rioter with ties to White supremacist gang pleads guilty and is sentenced to 6 months in jail with credit for time served

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Capitol rioter who joined a white supremacist gang while in prison for attempted murder pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor related to the January 6 insurrection. The rioter, Michael Curzio, was sentenced to six months in jail but will be released Wednesday because he has been in jail since mid-January and will receive credit for time already served.

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#Shooting#Us Capitol#Time Served#The Justice Department#Nazi#Cable News Network Inc#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol rioter who captured Babbitt’s death on video is the 20th person to plead guilty in insurrection

CNN — A Capitol rioter who captured Ashli Babbitt’s death on video became the 20th person to plead guilty for his involvement in the deadly January 6 insurrection. Andrew Bennett of Maryland pleaded guilty Thursday in DC District Court to illegally demonstrating inside the US Capitol. He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor – including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data.
Tampa, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Feds in Tampa Indict 16 Suspected in White Supremacist Gang

TAMPA -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday charging 16 people with violent crimes aiding a racketeering organization under the RICO statutes. The indictment claims those defendants were members of a white supremacist group called "Unforgiven" that engaged in acts including murder, violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice and other offenses. These often were used as a way to get ahead in the gang, according to the indictment. It also alleges the group used corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees to gather intelligence and smuggle contraband into prisons.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida ‘white supremacist gang’ members indicted on kidnapping, assault charges

A grand jury indicted 16 members of a Florida white supremacist group on kidnapping, assault and racketeering charges, federal authorities announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a 19-page indictment implicating members of the group, called Unforgiven — including four from the greater Tampa Bay area. Federal prosecutors described Unforgiven as a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of “violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice, and other offenses,” according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida.
Fort Bragg, NCamericanmilitarynews.com

Former Fort Bragg sergeant convicted on marriage fraud charges

A former Army sergeant at Fort Bragg was convicted last week in a marriage fraud ring, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Tuesday. Samuel Manu Agyapong, 34, was found guilty Friday on charges of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, aid...
Hardin County, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Burglar pleads guilty, sentence suspended

A Moravia man will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary in Hardin County District Court last month. According to court records, 36-year-old Jason Ryan Horn was given a five-year suspended jail sentence on July 20. In addition to the burglary charge, Horn was facing a count of fourth-degree theft that was dropped after he pleaded guilty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy