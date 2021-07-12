Cancel
Music

Jim Morrison: New Doc in the Works With Help From Late Singer’s Estate

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Morrison will be the subject of a new, currently untitled documentary that has the full cooperation of the late Doors frontman’s estate. Per Billboard, “[Jampol Artist Management (JAM, Inc.)] and the Morrison estate are developing the untitled documentary, which will be produced by independent studio Gunpowder & Sky, Jampol, and Jeff Pollack of FourScore Entertainment…the new film is the first documentary devoted solely to Morrison sanctioned by the estate — with full access to all Morrison’s music, poetry and art.”

wcsx.com

Jim Morrison
Jeff Pollack
#Poetry#Etiquette#Art#Jampol Artist Management#Fourscore Entertainment#Jam Inc#Dionysian#Greek#Gunpowder Sky#L A Woman 31
