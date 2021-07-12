Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Butcher Babies to Perform Debut Album in Full on Tour

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre we already entering the era of nu-metalcore nostalgia? First Five Finger Death Punch reveal plans to re-record their debut, and now Butcher Babies have announced a tour on which they’ll perform their debut, Goliath, in its entirety. And it’s not even a big anniversary for Goliath! The album came...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Atlanta#Dallas#Goliath#Wv Metal#Nc Neighborhood#Ga The Masquerade#Il Pop#Lincoln#The Oriental Theater#Rock Club 12th Flint#Mi The Machine Shop#Ny Buffalo Iron Works#Ma Middle East#Tx Scout Bar 30th#Tx Paper Tiger#Tx Rockhouse Bar Grill#Az Rebel Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYguitargirlmag.com

Shortly Announces Debut Album Dancer – Out September 24th via Triple Crown Records; Touring with Chloe Moriondo This Fall

New York, NY – July 16th, 2021 – Detroit’s Shortly (aka Alexandria Maniak) has announced their debut album – Dancer – due out on September 24th via Triple Crown Records and available for PRE-ORDER HERE. Maniak, who also plays guitar and bass in Chloe Moriondo‘s band, is set to support the debut LP this Fall, opening select dates of Moriondo’s US headline tour. Confirmed dates can be found below.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Killers Announce New Album and Tour, Share Album Trailer

The Killers have announced a new album, Pressure Machine, as well as an extensive 2022 North American tour. No new music from the album has been shared yet, but the band has put out a trailer for it featuring The Killers in a small town, with voices of its residences overlaid. Pressure Machine is due out August 13 via Island. Check out the trailer below, followed by the tour dates and the album’s cover art (no tracklist has been shared yet).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic. Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.
Charlotte, NCcoladaily.com

The Rolling Stones to perform in Charlotte on upcoming tour

An announcement was made Thursday that The Rolling Stones will return on their NO FILTER tour kicking off this fall in the United States. Fans can experience The Stones in Charlotte Sept. 30 at Bank of America Stadium. The newly scheduled dates will mark the rock ‘n’ roll legends’ first time reuniting following last year’s postponement due to the pandemic.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Steely Dan Announces 2021 Tour, Live Albums

Steely Dan has set the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21,” which kicks off with a four-night stand in Miami, Fla., on October 5. The U.S. tour will hit 15 cities over 28 concerts before wrapping on November 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 30, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster. See below for the full itinerary.
MusicEDMTunes

Leaving Laurel Dedicates Debut Album To Pierce Fulton

“It all began when one of us was Leaving Laurel”. This is an old friendship project of the late Pierce Fulton and Gordon Huntley. Leaving Laurel debuts the first single of their debut album and dedicates it to Fulton. For those that don’t know, Fulton passed away earlier this year after a long time struggle with mental health. ‘Winter In The Woods‘ releases on Anjunadeep, with the debut album releasing on August 20th.
Rock Musicdecaturradio.com

Grouplove To Release Debut Album On Vinyl, Perform Album Live

Grouplove is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 debut album, Never Trust A Happy Song, with the upcoming release of a special limited-edition vinyl. The vinyl arrives alongside an exclusive new line of Never Trust A Happy Song merch. The band will further mark the anniversary with a concert...
MusicMetalSucks

Turnstile Announce Tour with $uicideboy$, Chief Keef and More

Turnstile have announced a fall tour with $uicideboy$. Various combinations of Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell and Germ will also join on select dates. This isn’t the first time Turnstile have toured with hip hop artists; in 2019 they also toured with $uicideboy$ as well as Denzel Curry. Turtnstile just...
brooklynvegan.com

Gustaf announce debut album, share “Book” video, touring with IDLES

After three years of constant gigging in Brooklyn, becoming one of the city's hardest working and most reliably fun groups, Gustaf have announced their debut album. It's titled Audio Drag for Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. Singer Lydia Gammill co-produced the album with Carlos Hernandez (Ava Luna, Mr Twin Sister) and it includes last year's single "Mine."
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Code Orange Announce a Series of Fall Concerts

Don’t call it a proper tour, but Code Orange have announced a series of concerts this fall taking place across the U.S. The band’s previously announced September 24 show in Pittsburgh is a reprise, of sorts, of the one that was supposed to serve as their record release show in March 2020. The band ended up pivoting it into a livestream when the pandemic struck, a performance that united the metal world and gave us an escape in a very difficult time.
MusicMetalSucks

Sepultura Announce Tour Dates With Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art of Shock

Sepultura has announced their rescheduled “Quadra Tour” across North America with Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art of Shock. The trek was originally planned for March/April 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets to the original shows will be honored on the new dates. Here’s the itinerary:. Mar. 4,...
MusicantiMUSIC

Aaron Lewis Launching Full Band Solo Tour

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced that he will hitting the road this fall for a solo tour that will feature a full band, instead of his usual solo acoustic shows. The tour from Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners is set to kick off on October 2nd in Inman, KS at the 365 Sports Complex and will finish with two nights at the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Rochester, WA on December 11th and 12th.
kiss104fm.com

Young Thug previews his new album, 'Punk,' during his debut Tiny Desk performance

Young Thug performed four songs from his upcoming album, Punk, for his debut on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The YSL CEO showcased his love for punk rock and hip-hop music during an intimate garden performance at The Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winner opens with a track where he reflects on his parents splitting up at a young age and missing his son’s birthday while on tour.
Austin, TXAustin 360

Nobody's Girl shines on full-length debut, plus a new album from DJ Paul Oakenfold

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Nobody’s Girl, self-titled (Lucky Hound). Our Austin360 Artist of the Month for July, Nobody’s Girl combines the talents of local singer-songwriters Rebecca Loebe, BettySoo and Grace Pettis. Their full-length debut, which follows a 2018 EP, instantly joins the short list of Austin’s best 2021 albums.
Musicnowplayingnashville.com

DJ ILLENIUM Debuts Fourth Album, Fallen Embers

Fallen Embers, the highly anticipated fourth album from platinum crossover electronic artist and producer DJ ILLENIUM makes its debut today via 12Tone Music. DOWNLOAD THE ALBUM. LISTEN NOW. Following a roll out of singles including “Nightlight” (150M global streams), “Hearts on Fire” with Dabin feat. Lights (60M global streams) “First...

Comments / 0

Community Policy