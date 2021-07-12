Editor’s Letter: Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable (Plus What’s Trending On 30Seconds This Week)

What’s everyone else’s story? Has your child or grandchild suffered from depression, headaches, infections from the masks, etc.?. For me, my story and I’m sure others as well, was that I was just so happy that my kids even got to go the whole year in person, that I neglected the whole mask issue until about late April of this year— I didn’t want my kids to wear masks but figured that masks weren’t that big of a deal if it meant that they got to go to school in person. It didn’t hit me until I read and started researching the psychological effects of masks that something was wrong and we needed to unmask everyone right away— not to mention the narrative that we should keep masks forever.