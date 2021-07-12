Editor’s Letter: Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable (Plus What’s Trending On 30Seconds This Week)
Growing up, I was the only girl on my little league baseball team. It wasn’t the most comfortable situation: I took a lot of teasing, and so did some of my teammates – simply because I was on the team. Then there were those who doubted my ability, solely based on my gender. Many times, members of opposing teams would single me out as a possible weak link. Whether they thought I’d be an easy strikeout or they should hit to wherever I happened to be playing because I’d likely drop the ball, extra pressure was always on. Which is why it was so satisfying to see their faces when I proved them wrong.30seconds.com
