Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Guitarist Olly Steele Quits Monuments

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist Olly Steele has quit Monuments after being in the band for a decade. “What’s cracking. I’m stepping down from Monuments. “It’s been ten incredible years of highs and lows and I’m extremely grateful for the entire experience. “It’s been a huge part of my life and many of the...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#Monuments#Malyan#Sikth#Mind Org Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Supreme Conception: Supreme Tech-Death

If the phrase “Empires of the Mind” conjures images of consciousness-expanding, physics-defying, Escher-esque absurdities, well, then you’re already on the right wavelength for Empires of the Mind, the new EP from Supreme Conception. Press materials compares the Czech tech-death project to bands like Obscura, Decrepit Birth, and Archspire — and it’s not just hype.
Musicmetalinjection

EMMURE Drummer Quits The Band

Drummer Josh Miller has quit Emmure after five years of drumming with the band. Miller said this is not the end of his musical career, just the end of his time with the band. Miller drummed on both the 2017 album Look at Yourself and the 2020 album Hindsight. "It...
Musicmetalinjection

AUTOPSY Announces New Bassist

Autopsy recently split with their bassist Joe Trevisano, who played with the band for the past 11 years. Autopsy vowed to continue on with a new bassist, and now we know who that'll be! The band has now announced Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Leather Glove) as their new four-stringer, who you might know from the aforementioned bands or as the owner of Earhammer Studios.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Periphery Guitarist Jake Bowen Unveils “The Daily Sun” Solo Track

Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen’s first solo album, Isometric, which came out back in 2015, was fantastic, a maelstrom of chilled out electronic vibes ala Tycho or Massive Attack. Even more fantastic: seeing him perform the songs live in a well-filled but not packed Saint Vitus Bar one steamy summer night a couple of years later (opening for Infinity Shred). Isometric is available on Spotify if you’re so inclined (I recommend it).
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Bassist LEXXI FOXX Quits STEEL PANTHER

Bassist Lexxi Foxx has left California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER. The band announced Foxx's departure in a tongue-in-cheek social media post earlier today (Saturday, July 17). STEEL PANTHER wrote: "The End of an Era. "The great pandemic of 2020-2037 has affected all of us. For some though, it has...
MusicMetalSucks

The Bronx Channel Their Mariachi Alter Egos on “Mexican Summer”

The Bronx have released “Mexican Summer,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Bronx VI. Other singles from the album so far include “White Shadow,” “Superbloom” and “Watering the Well” (I may’ve missed one in there somewhere). All of them sound appropriately Bronxy — the blend of rock, blues and punk we’ve grown to love over the years — and “Mexican Summer,” with a mid-paced groove that refs the band-members’ alter egos in Mariachi el Bronx, is certainly no exception.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
Musicgetindianews.com

Dusty Hill Net Worth 2021: American band `ZZ Top` bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

The bassist of ZZ naming Dusty Hill who has passed away at the age of 72, the death has been announced by Frank Beard and Billy Gibbson who are the band members on their official page on Facebook, He has passed away in his sleep, he went through a hip injury recently and that has been the reason which had made him withdraw from the summer tour of the band but the actual hasn’t yet been disclosed.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Houston, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers For August 2021

Steffy and Finn will finally tie the knot, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Finn will make a stunning discovery and clues will drop about his biological parents. Meanwhile, Brooke will be conflicted when she finds out Ridge has formed an alliance with Justin. Plus, will Carter and Quinn’s secret affair be uncovered? Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for August 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Fans Think Bachelorette Katie Thurston Posted a Thirst Trap for Ex Michael Allio After Their Split

Sending signs? Fans think Bachelorette Katie Thurston shared a sexy lingerie thirst trap photo for ex Michael Allio following their split during week 8. The Washington native, 30, tagged Michael, 36, on her Instagram Story to promote his appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. The next slide was a teaser to click through to an underwear-clad photo of the leading lady, who could be seen posing seductively in a black lace bra and matching panties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy