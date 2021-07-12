Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Coinchange Announces Zero-fee Crypto Trading and Up to 25% APY on Stored Assets

By Coinchange
Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coinchange’s High Yield Account which is scheduled for launch on July 30 will enable users to lock their USDC and receive an annual percentage yield of up to 25%. Coinchange has announced zero-fee crypto trading coupled with a new High Yield Account which will provide all users with up to 25% annual return on their USDC balances. The press release from the digital asset platform revealed that both existing and new customers can already enjoy the benefits of 0% fees on all deposits to the platform, as well as conversions between BTC, ETH, USDC and USDT.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Usdc#Btc#Eth#Usdt#Defi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksMoney Morning

Invest $100 into One Crypto Stock This Week

Last week, I named one investment anyone could allocate $100, or $50, or $20, or $10 into and reap virtually automatic profits from across the stock market. Today's recommendation - ripped right from recent headlines - offers even more profit potential. The "crypto comeback" has been the story of the...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

1 Bitcoin ‘Will Be Worth $1,000,000 in Under 10 Years,’ Says Digital Assets Data CEO

On Tuesday (July 27), Mike Alfred, Co-Founder and CEO of NYDIG subsidiary Digital Assets Data, gave his long-term price prediction for Bitcoin. On Jan 11, NYDIG announced that it had acquired Digital Assets Data, which was co-founded in 2018 by brothers Mike and Ryan Alfred and which “provides a powerful data and research platform to deliver institutional-grade information and insights on digital assets to a broad customer base of professional asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, and institutional investors.”
Commodities & Futurecryptocoingossip.com

The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Exchanges

In the wake of the much-ballyhooed public listing of Coinbase, the crypto exchange has arguably become the closest thing to a household name in cryptocurrency. But many crypto-newcomers have been asking the experts at Decrypt: What are my other options if I’m ready to buy some coin? Who are Coinbase’s competitors?
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin: $30000 Or $50000?

Bitcoin is having a terrific week. Since the market opening on Monday, the BTC rate has recovered from $35,000 to $40,000, adding more than 15% to its value. Significant growth was triggered by rumors that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to start accepting payments in bitcoins by the end of this year, and in 2022 the internet giant may have its own token.
Technologybitcoin.com

Russian ‘Time Capsule’ to Facilitate Inheritance of Crypto Assets

Researchers in Moscow are developing a new service that will allow users to transfer digital data to their heirs, including crypto keys. The Russian “time capsule” will be capable of storing and relaying other private information as well such as a record of the whereabouts of valuable items. Russian Universities...
Marketsbitcoin.com

IMF Warns Against Adopting Crypto Assets Like Bitcoin as Legal Tender

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned against adopting cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, as legal tender. Noting numerous risks and costs involved, the IMF does not see crypto assets catching on as a national currency. IMF Warns of Risks in Adopting Cryptocurrencies as National Currency. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published...
Marketsinvesting.com

MasterCard Supports Cryptos While Bitcoin Rallies

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) has shown a strong interest in blockchain technology in recent months. The company is working hard to make cryptocurrencies the dominant mode of payment in the near future. MasterCard is not only actively researching how to contribute to the ever-expanding asset class, but it is also supporting startups focused on crypto assets.
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

Robinhood to Introduce Volatility Protection Feature

When introduced, the new Robinhood feature will help to provide more security for users of the trading app and also absolve the firm of any supervisory failures. Trading app Robinhood is seeking ways to better protect its users from the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies. According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, the trading platform is looking to introduce a feature called ‘price volatility protection’. This feature would change orders based on the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency’s price.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Crypto Exchange Binance Launches Tax Reporting Tool

Crypto exchange Binance is launching a Tax Reporting Tool that will enable its users to “keep track of their crypto activities and streamline reporting requirements,” per a statement released yesterday. “The fact is that in many countries around the world, crypto regulations are still evolving and we are all discovering...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Vanuatu Ready to Trade Digital Assets

The Pacific island nation just became the latest jurisdiction to officially enter the global market for digital assets. The words “digital asset” were used for the very first time by Vanuatu lawmakers in an amendment to the Financial Dealers Licensing Act that was gazetted on July 22. They define it as “an immaterial asset in digital form stored on a distributed ledger technology (such as blockchain) and representing a set of rights or values”.
MarketsForbes

How To Buy Ethereum

While Bitcoin is the top cryptocurrency based on the value of its coins in circulation, Ethereum is no slouch. With a market capitalization of over $232 billion, it’s the second leading form of cryptocurrency and has support from business leaders like Mark Cuban. What’s more, it’s been a profitable investment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy