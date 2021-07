A musical chameleon of sorts, Leon Bridges is back in 2021 with a new sound that still fully embraces the genuine strength of his vocal, while also leaning into his gradual progression into RnB. Here on Gold-Diggers Sound, Bridges has well and truly done away with the 1960’s soul sound he first burst out with on 2015’s Coming Home, while still allowing for elements of 2018’s Good Thing to seep through. At 10 tracks in length (plus a short instrumental), the Texas artist has managed to piece together a wealth of tracks that show little resemblance of who the artist once was, while mostly telegraphing where he is likely headed over coming years and releases.