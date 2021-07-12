Cancel
Bisbee, AZ

This Day In History, July 12th, 2021 – “Bisbee Deportation”

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just 104 years ago today, July 12, 1917, when striking miners, their supporters, and witnesses were deported from Bisbee, Arizona, to New Mexico, with many of them settling in Columbus, New Mexico. As the War to End all Wars continued to rage in Europe, things weren’t the greatest for labor in America, and strike after strike not only hurt the country, but the war effort as well, and with Wilson’s administration cracking down on any dissent, any insult was met with injury.

