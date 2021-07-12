Cancel
Lewisburg, PA

Head On Collision On Route 45, Life Flight On Stand-by

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISBURG – Emergency responders are heading to the scene of a head-on collision along Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, Union County. According to emergency communications, the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Emergency communications says one of the vehicles has an unresponsive passenger. Life flight was sent to the scene and is enroute to Evangelical Community Hospital. We’re working to gather more details.

www.wkok.com

Comments / 0

