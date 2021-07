Have you ever found some money, or even been given back too much change at a grocery store? It seems to happen to me a lot lately. Sometimes I think it's God testing me, lol. There is a Quality Dairy near me, and there is a sweet lady there that is always giving me back too much change if I play the lottery. Something to do with the way she rings me up. Once she gave back $10 too much, a few weeks later it was $20. and the last time $5 bucks. I told her to be careful because some folks may not give it back. I am a believer in being honest or it WILL come back to haunt you.