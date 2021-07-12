Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston looks at adding new city regulations for building on burial sites

By Nick Reagan
live5news.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A push is now underway to get new regulations on the books in the City of Charleston to protect unmarked or abandoned graveyards and cemeteries. “We don’t have a lot of municipal ordinances to look at. By and large this has been left to state law,” said Brian Turner, director of advocacy at the Preservation Society of Charleston. “When it comes to human burials, there is an added reason why the common decent person should care about that issue. No one wants to be digging in their garden and dig up human bones. That’s not an enjoyable experience. Basic planning will allow us to avoid unfortunate incidents.”

